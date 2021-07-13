Jeffrey B. Hackman Sells 1,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

