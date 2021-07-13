Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.30 ($115.65).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €88.80 ($104.47) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.19. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

