Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

