Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

