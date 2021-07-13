Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NYSE:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NYSE:JAZZ) will announce earnings of $3.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $20.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE JAZZ opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000,000.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.