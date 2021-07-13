Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 5,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.30. 379,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,533. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.