Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 108,954 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $288,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $593.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $204.78 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

