Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 228.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $261,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $297.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.22.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.19.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

