Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.33% of Entegris worth $201,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,756 shares of company stock worth $13,478,447. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

