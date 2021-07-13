Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Intuitive Surgical worth $333,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $959.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.21 and a 52 week high of $960.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

