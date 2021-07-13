Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $308.38 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,097 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $308,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey stock opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $127.41 and a 12-month high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

