Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $239.72 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.45% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $239,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 226,306 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $76.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

