Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $217.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,278 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $217,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $685.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $660.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.95, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

