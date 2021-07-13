Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $189.95 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $189,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

In other news, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

