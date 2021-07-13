Jacqueline A. Seto Sells 1,688 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56.
Shares of NYSE UCTT opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.
About Ultra Clean
See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.