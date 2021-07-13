Jacqueline A. Seto Sells 1,688 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UCTT) Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56.

Shares of NYSE UCTT opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

