J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $203.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $203.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.19.

JBHT stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

