IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IVERIC bio worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $812.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.