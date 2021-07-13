Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $62,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 126,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,733,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 28,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period.

EWG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. 22,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,439. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.24.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

