Istar Inc. Purchases 127,623 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 127,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $8,756,214.03. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 12,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,066 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.53 per share, with a total value of $999,940.98.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Safehold stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,992. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Safehold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Safehold by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.