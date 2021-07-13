Islet Management LP Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,521. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

