Islet Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,000,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,516,000.

OTCMKTS:TSIBU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

