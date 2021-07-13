Islet Management LP Purchases New Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSE TBA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

