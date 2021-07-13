Islet Management LP Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Islet Management LP owned 1.41% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $4,625,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,075,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,479. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

