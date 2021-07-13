iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Reduced by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,149. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

