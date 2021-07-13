iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

