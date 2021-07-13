iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Reduced by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,083 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 9.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $261,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,099,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.76 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

