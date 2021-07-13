iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,813. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.53.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

