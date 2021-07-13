iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

