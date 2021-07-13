iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $121.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,795,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.10.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

