IOST Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $335.39 million and $66.19 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00091981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00887447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

