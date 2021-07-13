ION Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. ION has a market cap of $249,878.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00261801 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,622,746 coins and its circulating supply is 13,722,746 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

