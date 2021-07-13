Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,555 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,704% compared to the typical volume of 807 call options.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 658,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,627. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

