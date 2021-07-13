Investors Buy Large Volume of Livent Call Options (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,333 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. Livent has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Livent by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 24.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Livent by 80.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

