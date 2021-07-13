Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.54.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.