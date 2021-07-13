Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.26% of Intersect ENT worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

XENT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 2,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.