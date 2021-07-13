InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Shares Down 0.1%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 7,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 8,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:IPVA)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

