Internet Computer Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $37.07 or 0.00111988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $122.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00157819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,135.56 or 1.00095455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.63 or 0.00965525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,027,385 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

