International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50.

IPCO stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

