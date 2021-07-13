International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.50.
IPCO stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62.
