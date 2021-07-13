Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

