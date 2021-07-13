Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 760 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $450.00 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $270.85 and a 12 month high of $455.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.82.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.