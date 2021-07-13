Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 335,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $230.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

