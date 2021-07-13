Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,933 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Insperity by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,158 shares of company stock worth $6,183,491. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

