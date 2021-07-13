Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00.
NYSE VRM traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 76,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,539. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49.
Vroom Company Profile
