Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) CFO Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00.

VRSK stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 533,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,814. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

