Insider Selling: Tilray, Inc. (NYSE:TLRY) Director Sells 800,000 Shares of Stock

Tilray, Inc. (NYSE:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $14,064,000.00.

TLRY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. 517,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,335,486. Tilray, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

About Tilray

Tilray Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The company offers cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods; and hemp-based foods and alcoholic beverages. It offers medical cannabis in extracts and dried flower forms; and cannabis extracts, including purified oil drops and capsules.

