Insider Selling: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.57. 526,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,007. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.60.

Several analysts recently commented on TVE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

