Insider Selling: Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NYSE:SMSI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NYSE:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00.

SMSI stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.