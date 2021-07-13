Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) VP Sells 17,482 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $290,725.66.
Shares of NYSE:SMED traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. 155,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,951. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.
About Sharps Compliance
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.