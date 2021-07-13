Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mukul Jain sold 25,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $87,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

