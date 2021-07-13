Insider Selling: Qurate Retail, Inc. (NYSE:QRTEA) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NYSE:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,261. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

